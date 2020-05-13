CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Tatar reacted to the joint declaration of Egypt, Greece, Greek Cypriot Administration, France and the United Arab Emirates

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Ersin Tatar

Prime Minister Tatar reacted to a joint declaration adopted by Egypt, Greece, France, Greek Cypriot Administration and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said ‘some countries are trying to advance their hidden plans to usurp the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean.’

Tatar stated that the joint declaration indicates the sinister plan as France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have nothing to do with the Eastern Mediterranean but have united with Greece, Greek Cypriot Administration and Egypt against the rights of Turkey and TRNC.

Prime Minister Tatar mentioned: ‘Those countries which criticized Turkey’s drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean is far from the realistic and cooperative approach and also this benefits neither them nor the region.  What is needed is cooperation and not ignoring the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot people in the region. Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration must establish a dialogue with Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’

Tatar pointed out that Turkish Cypriots have as many rights as the Greek Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean and said ‘neither Turkey nor the Turkish Cypriot people will remain silent over attempts to ignore these rights’.

Related posts

Severe weather conditions in Cyprus, yellow alert issued

CypriumNews Reporting

TRNC: Fuel prices Down

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkish city enters UNESCO list with renowned cuisine

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

en_GBEnglish (UK)
ru_RUРусский en_GBEnglish (UK)