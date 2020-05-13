CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: 88 booked for breaking decree overnight

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Police Checks

Police carried out 5540 checks on pedestrians and drivers in the 12 hours from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday and booked 88 for breaking the lockdown. Of the 88, nearly half were in Limassol.

The breakdown:

Nicosia: 1262 checks, 8 booked

Limassol: 2440 checks, 40 booked

Larnaca: 414 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 690 checks, 25 booked

Famagusta: 212 checks, 2 booked

Morphou: 164 checks, 1 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 319 checks, 7 booked

MMAD: 39 checks, none booked

They also carried out 979 checks on-premises and found three violations — two in Limassol and one in Nicosia.

In Limassol a mini-market employee was booked for not wearing a mask. The second violation was a restaurant/bar that should be closed, but was open.

In Nicosia, a supermarket employee was found to working without a mask.

Yesterday, from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, police carried out 6391 checks on drivers and pedestrians and booked 53.

Police also carried out 1646 checks on-premises and booked two in Nicosia and two in Limassol which were either open in violation of the decrees or whose employees were not wearing a mask.

Related posts

TRNC: New tax on Internet Services is on the way

CypriumNews Reporting

Winter working hours start today

CypriumNews Reporting

Music Video made in Tuzluca

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

en_GBEnglish (UK)
ru_RUРусский en_GBEnglish (UK)