South Cyprus: 88 booked for breaking decree overnight

Police carried out 5540 checks on pedestrians and drivers in the 12 hours from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday and booked 88 for breaking the lockdown. Of the 88, nearly half were in Limassol.

The breakdown:

Nicosia: 1262 checks, 8 booked

Limassol: 2440 checks, 40 booked

Larnaca: 414 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 690 checks, 25 booked

Famagusta: 212 checks, 2 booked

Morphou: 164 checks, 1 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 319 checks, 7 booked

MMAD: 39 checks, none booked

They also carried out 979 checks on-premises and found three violations — two in Limassol and one in Nicosia.

In Limassol a mini-market employee was booked for not wearing a mask. The second violation was a restaurant/bar that should be closed, but was open.

In Nicosia, a supermarket employee was found to working without a mask.

Yesterday, from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, police carried out 6391 checks on drivers and pedestrians and booked 53.

Police also carried out 1646 checks on-premises and booked two in Nicosia and two in Limassol which were either open in violation of the decrees or whose employees were not wearing a mask.