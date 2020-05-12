TRNC: “Total 1016 tests have been done in the TRNC today, no positive cases”

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1016 and that no positive case was encountered.

Minister Pilli said that the Covid-19 tests have been carried out to the employees of the workplaces until they started operating in various fields,

Gazi Famagusta State Hospital

Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital

Girne Akçikcek Hospital

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of 12 May 2020 Covid-19 is as follows;

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 26,073

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no