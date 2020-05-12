TRNC: “Total 1016 tests have been done in the TRNC today, no positive cases”

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1016 and that no positive case was encountered.
Minister Pilli said that the Covid-19 tests have been carried out to the employees of the workplaces until they started operating in various fields,
Gazi Famagusta State Hospital
Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital
Cengiz Topel Hospital
Girne Akçikcek Hospital
Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of 12 May 2020 Covid-19 is as follows;
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 26,073
Total Number of Cases- 108
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104
Number of Cases Under Treatment
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no