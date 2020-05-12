CypriumNews

TRNC: Partial curfew is lifted on Sundays!

Kudret Özersay

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay announced some of the decisions taken at the Council of Ministers.

Speaking on the BRT screens, Özeray announced that it was decided to lift the partial curfew, which is valid on Sundays.

Özersay said:

We reviewed the decisions taken. Some things won’t change. The curfew will continue until 1 June at night. On Sundays, curfew was imposed, but it was losing its meaning especially with the opening of many more sectors. On Sundays, we decided to lift the part of the curfew. You will be able to go out on Sundays. Businesses can be opened on Sundays.

