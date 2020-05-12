TRNC: Özersay: Answering questions about arrivals and departures to TRNC

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said that TRNC was in an advantageous state during this period when all countries dealt with Kovid-19.

Özersay evaluated the epidemic process on BRT with the following:

“at of the point we have reached, we are exceptional in the world. If we can bring the success we have achieved until today to the point of ending the epidemic, it will be an advantage in terms of tourism.

The understanding that ‘this country is a safe country’ will prevail, we can say that

Özersay explained that he has observed that there has been an unnecessary state of complacency in a part of the society recently and called on everyone to act responsibly.

Özersay reminded that everyone should behave as if they are carrying viruses and try to protect people other then themselves, that the state cannot police every individual and everyone should act responsibly.

“CITIZENS WILL COME TO THE COUNTRY AFTER 1 JUNE, provided that they are taken to the Quarantine”

Answering questions about arrivals and departures to TRNC, Özersay said that as of June 1, people who are citizens of TRNC and who have their usual residence in Northern Cyprus will be able to come to the TRNC again.

Underlining that the arrivals will be quarantined, the Deputy Prime Minister announced that the Ministry of Transport will carry out the work on aircraft flights.

Özersay said, “As the government, we plan to continue the strict measures regarding arrivals in the country for a while. Because if we do not do this, if we do not maintain the current situation in itself, we will have taken a huge risk and we could end up back where we started.

We need to be careful about this. Regarding departures from the country, there is no ban on the exit of persons. Turkey is in operation.

“The epidemic process showed all our deficiencies, let’s see this positive aspect”