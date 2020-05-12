CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Opening the Checkpoints is not on the agenda

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Check Points in Cyprus

It was stated that the issue of opening the Checkpoints is at the bottom of the list of the Greek Cypriot Government’s priorities.

Fileleftheros newspaper wrote in his article titled “There is no word on opening Checkpoints”, that the issue of opening Checkpoints is in the lower ranks of the Greek Cypriot government’s priority list. It was pointed out that the Turkish Cypriot side did not mention this issue either.

The newspaper, which writes that the Greek Cypriot government has turned its attention to other problems arising from the pandemic, not to open the Check Points, stated the government sources.

