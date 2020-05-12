South Cyprus: One dies, two test positive to Covid-19

One person with Coronavirus has died, a 72-year-old woman with serious underlying conditions who was being treated at Famagusta referral hospital, but the final cause of death was not Covid-19, the Health Ministry’s experts announced on Tuesday.

This raises the number of deaths to 23, 16 of whom had Covid-19 determined as the final cause of death; 11 men and 5 women with average age 71 years old.

Another two have tested positive to the virus from 1153 tests today, bringing the total cases to 903 (including ten at the British Bases).

Commenting on today’s results, Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that the epidemiological data remain encouraging.

“We have now entered the second workweek since the beginning of the gradual easing of measures and the findings are satisfactory. Everyone’s efforts are bearing fruit and we must continue to remain on course,” he said.

The results are:

None through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (142 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (271 tests today)

Two from private initiative (486 tests today)

None from special health groups (106 tests today)

None from tests to migrants (80 tests today)

None from testing of workers in retail and construction sites (68 tests today)

At 3 pm on Tuesday, there were 8 patients at Famagusta Hospital, all in good condition. Three were discharged.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are three confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.