Fine with temperatures of 32 C inland, getting warmer during week

High pressure and a warm air mass are affecting the eastern Mediterranean. At intervals there will be light dust in the atmosphere.

Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will rise to 32 C inland and 26 C on the coast and the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, while locally there may be patchy fog and low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland inland, on the coast and in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine and relatively warm. Temperatures will edge up to above average for the time of year.

Thursday will be mainly fine and temperatures will rise even further, while Friday will be even warmer.