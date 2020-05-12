CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Fine with temperatures of 32 C inland, getting warmer during week

Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
sunny

High pressure and a warm air mass are affecting the eastern Mediterranean. At intervals there will be light dust in the atmosphere.

Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will rise to 32 C inland and 26 C on the coast and the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, while locally there may be patchy fog and low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland inland, on the coast and in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine and relatively warm. Temperatures will edge up to above average for the time of year.

Thursday will be mainly fine and temperatures will rise even further, while Friday will be even warmer.

Related posts

Legendary actress Yildiz Kenter dead at 91

CypriumNews Reporting

Libya’s GNA to activate security deal with Turkey

CypriumNews Reporting

Anastasiades accused of using racist discourse while referring to serial killings

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

en_GBEnglish (UK)
ru_RUРусский en_GBEnglish (UK)