Here’s what I think: Çavuşoğlu, a two state solution, and interpreting poll numbers

As the presidential elections loom ever larger, just twenty days away from when this is published, “newsworthy” stories are a dime a dozen. Everything that happens now has a deeper meaning than it would in other times, and the stories I’m talking about today are testament to that. Sure, what Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has to say is important at any time, but on this occasion he’s got himself an audience on this island that is listening much more intently than usual. As for filling the other half of my column with polling inaccuracies? It must be election season.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s statements on the Cyprus Problem

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made headlines last week with his statements about prospects of a solution to the Cyprus Problem. In short, he said that he does not see any point in negotiating for a federal solution as he doesn’t believe that such negotiations would lead anywhere. He also mentioned that after the failed Crans Montana talks, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades had suggested to him moving forward with different types of solutions to the Cyprus Problem, including a two state solution.

Anastasiades was furious at what he claimed to be a false accusation, but what Çavuşoğlu said about him is nothing new at all. Since Crans Montana happened, Çavuşoğlu has not changed his tune one bit on what was discussed between the pair thereafter, whereas Anastasiades last year said that “other types of solution were discussed but never a two-state solution” yet has now called Çavuşoğlu’s remarks “completely false” – read into that what you will.

As for the substance of what Çavuşoğlu said about the Cyprus Problem itself, one could tell that he was attempting to give his opinion on matters while giving himself enough wriggle room for any candidate to win the election. Çavuşoğlu has run out of patience with the Greek Cypriot side’s attitude of constant delay and waiting for a better deal to arrive, but recognises the distinct possibility of the Turkish Cypriots electing a President who is more than willing to keep trying for a federal solution. It is clear to most observers that Ankara’s preferred candidate is Ersin Tatar, who has similar opinions to Çavuşoğlu on the Cyprus Problem, but at the same time Çavuşoğlu does not want to be seen to be meddling in the election.

Whether in reality a two-state solution is possible or not is another matter for another time, but one that I may be revisiting very soon depending on the outcome of the upcoming elections.

Interpreting poll numbers in Northern Cyprus

Last Monday saw the publication of Gezici‘s election poll, and like most polls here it left people scratching their heads. Polling is not as regular in time or in consistency as those of you used to British or European elections may be used to, and therefore most polls that get published tell very different stories of what is going on. I compiled the four recent polls that I’m currently aware of into a table below in order to better paint a picture of what’s going on.

There’s a lot to digest here. Moving from right to left, we’ll start with incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı. His polling numbers are reasonably stable – it’s a given that he’s expected to be a front runner, and his numbers reflect that. He’s second to Ersin Tatar according to both Gezici and Kıbrıs Postası (who’s poll was online only), but both times by small margins, but leads polling according to Redborder, is miles ahead according to CMIRS, and is ahead on the average of the four.

Ersin Tatar’s numbers, on the other hand, are all over the place. Polling at a massive 33.9% according to Gezici but with less than a third of that number according to CMIRS, and down in third place according to Redborder, calculating his prospects is not the easiest. It is worth pointing out at this point that in 2015 Gezici overestimated previous UBP candidate Derviş Eroğlu by about 10%, and so it could be the case that they are making the same mistake again. Both Redborder and CMIRS had large numbers of “will note vote” and “don’t know” answers factored in, so it is likely that Tatar will have a higher percentage than both of those in the actual election, but so will Tufan Erhürman.

Talking of whom, CTP candidate Erhürman finds himself breathing down the neck of Tatar according to both CMIRS and Kıbrıs Postası, and ahead of him according to Redborder. Gezici have him a distant third, with less than half the share of second placed Akıncı, but the general picture supports my theory that Erhürman and Tatar are locked in a close battle for a place in the second round. Erhürman himself seems very confident and optimistic – on Kıbrıs Postası TV he even explicitly and confidently stated “I am in the second round”. Of course, a candidate is never going to tell you he’s got no chance, but he clearly believes he has a real shot at this.

As for the rest of the candidates? I don’t think their poll numbers are particularly worth discussing at this point, unless they’re even more inaccurate than we think right now. All in all, however, the only thing that’s certain is that we are in for a fascinating few weeks.