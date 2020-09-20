Guterres working for for permanent solutions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced (16/9) that he would convene again in October the most decisive round of negotiations for Cyprus: “Immediately after the elections in the North it is my intention to call again the five key partners – the (three) guarantors and the two communities… “.

The decisive move of Guterres to return to the forefront proves to be a product of intense backstage diplomacy on the part of the EU. In the chaotic situation around Cyprus, the UN process for the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem seems to be the only realistic way out to resolve the accumulated problems in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The coincidence of time to return to dialogue after three years of immobility is not accidental. Athens and Ankara are also ready to return to the table of exploratory contacts to define maritime zones in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. In fact, for the first time, Prime Minister K. Mitsotakis (16/9 to The Economist) spoke with such clarity, advocating not only dialogue but also final solutions: his decision… ».

Mature approaches

The “parallel movement” in Cypriot and Greek-Turkish is mediated by Germany, personally Angela Merkel, and active diplomacy by European Council President Charles Michel and High Representative Josep Borrell. The three reflect the most mature within the EU. approach to the complex field of the Eastern Mediterranean: solving problems while simultaneously strategically rebuilding Euro-Turkish relations.

As far as Cyprus is concerned, as early as August they were convinced that the burning issues that were pushing the whole region into derailment could not be resolved by unequivocal approaches to sanctions. Nor will the arduous effort for de-escalation be sustainable without the pursuit of permanent solutions. The basic assessment in Brussels is also that the Greek-Turkish dialogue on the maritime zones, despite its own autonomous process (exploratory contacts and The Hague), will only be successful if the dangerous acrobatics of the last three years in Cyprus are ended.

Borrell was the first to announce (15/9) the active involvement of Antonio Guterres from the podium of the European Parliament, revealing that they were preceded by intensive consultation, conciliation, and coordination with the UN. Afterward, Charles Michel, President of the Council, spoke on the same wavelength during his visit to Cyprus, touring the Green Line (16/9): “The EU should be more involved in the peace process in Cyprus, led by the United Nations “.

Michelle urges Nicosia to push for a solution to the Cyprus problem in order to facilitate a strategic approach to security and energy issues in the Eastern Mediterranean in the form of a multilateral conference under the EU. The current Michel proposal includes Turkey, but also the Turkish Cypriots, but without a solution, the status of both sides in Cyprus will be extremely problematic.

Seeing the impasses, the EU is turning to the UN to take over the Cyprus issue and is also working on the idea of ​​a moratorium on “unilateral action” for Guterres to calmly negotiate the final deal for the island he has been seeking for three years. With these data now, Charles Michel sets as the agenda of the European Council on 24 and 25 September “strategic dialogue on the future actions of the EU. in this part of the Mediterranean, including Turkey… “.

Political equality or two states

The strategic orientation of the EU for permanent solutions gives momentum for the first time, but this will also depend on the attitude of those directly interested in Cyprus. Turkey was the first to rush to clarify that in order to join the five-party bloc under the UN, “the Greek Cypriot side must recognize in advance the political equality with the Turkish Cypriots in all its aspects. If this is not possible, then both sides ( in Cyprus) should start a new negotiation process based on the solution of two states and on the basis of equal sovereignty… “(Turkish Foreign Ministry announcement, 17/9).

Turkey is trying to determine the terms of one of the de facto final negotiations on the Cyprus issue, which includes the possible scenario of failure. In her own way, she translates Guterres’s warning that “the status quo in Cyprus is no longer viable.” It focuses on the most crucial issue for President N. Anastasiadis, political equality which is one of the six points of the Guterres framework for which a targeted “give-and-take” will take place.

Turkish diplomacy also demands that in advance, regardless of the success or failure of the negotiations, co-decision arrangements be made on energy issues. Pending the vote in the occupied territories, Ankara would very much like to have complete freedom of movement at the negotiating table. But this will only happen if he gets rid of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who is the only one consistent in a federation with political equality.

For his part, Antonio Guterres disagrees with Turkey to change the federal negotiating base because it has this mandate from the Security Council. However, he also knows the value of political equality that is based on the relevant resolutions on the Cyprus issue. Furthermore, in the process, Guterres seems to be closer to Turkey’s demand to clarify the commitments made by the parties. He will not simply accept a resumption of negotiations from where he left off in Crans Montana because he rejects endless discussions. Therefore, “this time it will be different”, as the Secretary-General emphasizes.

The cost of wandering

President Anastasiadis for three years with various pretexts is swaying which path to follow. Today he is behind the events when he states that “Nicosia is always ready for dialogue”, but he asks his questions: “But in order for dialogue to be effective, it must be properly structured, on the basis of international legitimacy, without blackmail. or threats “. The situation is not favorable for Nicosia, in any of the fields where it seeks sanctions, as the main players in the EU. and the vast majority of the “27” – including Greece – are looking for permanent solutions.

Nicosia’s foreign policy is particularly burdened by its tactics of unabashedly linking to its aspirations burning issues, such as the situation in Belarus. At the same time, it avoids its own explicit commitment to the Cyprus settlement negotiations and undermines instead the directly intertwined discussions on Turkey-EU relations. In practice, on Monday in Brussels, Foreign Minister N. Christodoulidis will find himself in a very difficult environment, possibly without a “second” voice other than the Austrians.