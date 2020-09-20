Bars are closed until October 1st

In line with the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee gathered under the Communicable Diseases Law 45/2018, the Ministry of Health has decided to implement the following additional cautionary decisions:
- The quarantine decisions taken until 20 September 2020 will be extended until 01 October 2020 23:59
- Distribution of brochures by hand during the election and referendum propaganda will increase the risk of contamination, so this practice should not be carried out.
- More frequent and continuous inspections of taverns, restaurants and bet offices by municipalities, closing down businesses that do not comply with the rules.
- Bars will be closed until 01 October 2020 due to disregard of distance rules.
- Students who will enter our country from B and C group countries will be able to enter the country by giving the PCR test result, which is made within 0-120 hours before the boarding date, and the result is negative, to the officers when they enter the TRNC. Those coming from countries in group B will stay in quarantine for 7 days, and those coming from countries in group C for 14 days.
- PCR test will be done to everyone who is quarantined at the end of their quarantine period (at the end of the 7th day or at the end of the 14th day). It was decided to complete the quarantine periods provided that the PCR test results obtained at the end of the quarantine were negative.