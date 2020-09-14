Hulusi Akar: “Whatever we did in 1974, we are ready to do the same, Cyprus is our national issue”

Akar said, “We accept Cyprus as a national issue and we are here. Whatever our duty is here, whatever we did in 1974, the same spirit, the same excitement, we did everything for the safety and survival of our TRNC brothers and we are ready to do it. Nobody should have any doubts about this, “he said.

Akar went to Nicosia yesterday following his contacts with Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal and Air Force Commander General Hasan Küçükakyüz in Kaş, Antalya.

Akar and TAF commanders followed the “Distinguished Observer Day” activities of Martyr Captain Cengiz Topel Mediterranean Storm-2020 Exercise.

‘CYPRUS IS OUR NATIONAL ISSUE’

Upon completion of the exercise, Akar said , “Cyprus is our national issue. we will not allow any fait accompli and we will maintain their well being, TRNC our brothers deserve relevance and benefits until the end no one should doubt that. Turkey, a country guarantor in Cyprus under international agreements. We accept Cyprus as a national issue and we are here. Whatever our duty is here, whatever we did in 1974, the same spirit, the same excitement, we did everything for the safety and survival of our TRNC brothers and sisters, and we are ready to do so. said.

Akar pointed out that they also have rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and said, “Some countries are doing some actions against us. We follow these with great patience. We will continue to do so with determination together, if there is any, “We will not allow violate our own rights, the rights of our brothers in the TRNC” he said.