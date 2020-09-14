CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Father of the hairdresser is positive, services suspended

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Father of the hairdresser is positive, services suspended 14

The test result of the father of a staff working in the business named Nahide Coiffeur in Kyrenia was positive. The owner announced that they will be suspending service for a while.

 

Nahide Kuaför, located in Girne-Çatalköy, announced that they have stopped serving for precautionary purposes because the father of one of its employees had a positive PCR test result.

Business owner Nahide Çiftçioğlu made a statement on his personal social media account and stated that this decision for precautionary purposes.

Related posts

Lute agree to visit Cyprus early September

CypriumNews Reporting

Scores of dogs microchipped as free program gets underway

CypriumNews Reporting

Latest on the worldwide spread of the corona virus

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More