The father of two students is positive

It was learned that the father of two children, one in 1st grade and the other in 2nd grade, studying at 9 Eylül Primary School in Lefkosa, was Covid-19.

As a result of the children’s father being Covid-19, it was determined that the children were also positive as a result of the test performed on the two children.

According to the news on the Haber Kıbrıs Haber website, it was reported that two children who were positive went to school on Monday, September 7.

the family relatives of their children went to school on Thursday, September 10 to buy the missing books.

PCR test will be performed on the precautionary school staff and teachers on Monday, September 14.