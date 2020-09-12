Tatar: We cannot leave Marash to rats

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar answered the questions of SÖZCÜ’s Özer ÖZBAYRAKTAR about the tension in the Mediterranean.

Tatar said, “Games are being played in Cyprus. But we never give up our rights, ”.

As the tension in the Mediterranean continues, the TRNC is going to a critical election on October 11. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, one of the strongest candidates for the Presidency, gave the following messages:

– Turkey and the TRNC, is experiencing a historical process. Some games are tried to be played in Cyprus. for Turkey will be removed from Cyprus, the Turkish Cypriots to be under Greek sovereignty and supremacy in the region for them to gain the European Union. Or some other actors are active. These are dreams , but we are committed with Turkey. We will never give up our rights.

– The hydrocarbon issue will also be decisive in what will be the Cyprus issue.

If we can’t even agree on our rights at sea, how are we going to resolve issues that we haven’t settled since 1968?, This issue is a test to decide whether the two sides can agree.

If we agree on this issue, and peace in the region, Turkey-Greece friendship, both will play a catalytic role in order to come to a conclusion regarding Cyprus.

the lull continues in the island since 1974, this is due to the guarantor of Turkey. Turkey has never made it a negative thing for our Greek Cypriot neighbors except to protect our rights since day one.

According to Prime Minister Tatar, the elections on October 11 are critical.

WE CAN NOT LEAVE MARAŞ ON THE RATS

– It is the Greek side that has been saying no to all solution plans for Closed Varosha for years.

In fact, Southern Cyprus owes a great apology and compensation to the beneficiaries in Maraş.

Because of them, there was no complete solution. We do not have the luxury of leaving the closed Varosha to more rats and snakes.