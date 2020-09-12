Pilli: There are 32 new Covid-19 cases in the TRNC!

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2254, 32 positive cases were encountered, and 5 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli stated that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 1 person by sea, 15 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were kept under isolation during this period, 14 people were local cases and contact was followed.

The general situation of Covid-19 on September 12, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2254

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 32

Cases coming from abroad: 3

Contact cases that became positive in quarantine: 15

Local cases: 14

Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today: 5

Number of Cases Lost Today: None

Total Number of Tests Performed: 140,284

Total Number of Cases: 573

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases: 326

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment: 243

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center: 108

Number of cases followed in Pandemic Hotels: 135

Total Number of Patients Lost: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care: No