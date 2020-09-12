Important changes on flight arrivals

According to the risk assessment made on September 11, 2020, 5 countries in group A were moved to group B. These countries are Liechenstein, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and Georgia, and people from these countries will remain in quarantine for 1 week as of 15/9/2020 23.59.
UPDATED COVID-19 COVID-19 RISK CATEGORIES AND TRAVEL APPLICATIONS ON 11/9/2020
(On 5/9/2020, there have been some changes in the travel rules within the framework of the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee. These changes are explained below according to the country categories.)
Category A
- Estonia
-
Finland
South Korea
- Lithuania
-
Latvia
-
Maldives
-
Norway
8.New Zealand
- Canada
-
Thailand
-
From countries in category A, those who come to the TRNC via Southern Cyprus and show the negative PCR test results in the last 72 hours to the Ministry of Health official at the Border will be able to enter the country. These persons will not be subject to routine testing or quarantine.
-
arrival via Turkey coming to Northern Cyprus will place travelers into category B category country rules and that’s what rules will be applied.
-
People who work, receive education and treatment in Southern Cyprus and those who travel south due to other reasons will be able to continue their journey to Southern Cyprus by having PCR test done only once. However, these people will be given random PCR tests. In addition, everyone living in Southern Cyprus will be able to enter the country by showing a negative PCR result only once.
-
All citizens residing in Pile will be able to continuously switch to Pile or Pile to North, provided that they show a PCR negative test result only once on their first pass.
-
Personnel from diplomatic missions, UN, EU, British Bases Area and similar international organizations in Cyprus will be asked to show a negative PCR result for once on the first pass. These people will also be tested for random PCR.
Category B
- Austria
-
Denmark
Ireland
- Switzerland
-
Iceland
-
Japan
7.Poland
8.Belgium
- Italy
-
Czech Republic
-
Monaco
-
Vatican
-
San Marino
-
Rwanda
-
Uruguay
-
China
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
18.Singapore
- Turkey
-
Jordan
-
Germany
-
Greece
-
Kuwait
24.United Kingdom
25.Sweden
26.Lichtenstein
27.Hungary
28.Slovekya
29.Slovenia
- Georgia
People coming to the TRNC from countries in category B
a) They will be able to enter the country by submitting the negative PCR test result they have done between 0-120 hours before the travel start date to the Ministry of Health officer at the Border as a document, and if they do not, they will not be allowed to enter the country. However, those coming from countries in group B will be quarantined in quarantine centers determined by the state for 7 days after entering the country.
This application will enter into force on 6/9/2020 at 23:59 and will continue until 23.59 on 20/9/2020. These people will be able to perform a second PCR test when necessary.
b) Officials in TRNC to Turkey or arriving into the TRNC from Turkey will be quarantined for 72 hours in returning to their countries by implementing the measures necessary condition for the task.
c) Students coming to the TRNC for higher education will be isolated in the dormitories or hotels designated by the University for 7 days.
d) The quarantine practices of those who go abroad for health reasons will be evaluated if they apply to the Ministry of Health.
Category C
- United States
-
Brazil
-
Argentina
-
Serbia
-
Montenegro
-
Portugal
7.Luxembourg
8.Romania
9.India
- Iran
-
Israel
-
Kazakhstan
-
Kosovo
-
Mexico
-
Egypt
-
Pakistan
-
Russia
-
Turkmenistan
19.Bangladesh
- Philippines
21.Iraq
- Spain
-
France
24.Bulgaria
- Algeria
-
Australia
27.Morocco
- Qatar
-
Azerbaijan
-
Malta
31.Croatia
32.The Netherlands
- Andorra
-
Tunisia
35.United Arab Emirates
- Lebanon
37.Ukraine
38.Bahrain
39.Saudi Arabia
and other countries
- For those coming from the countries in category C, it is obligatory to submit the PCR test result, which is made between 0-120 hours before the boarding date, and the result is negative, to the Ministry of Health officials when they enter the TRNC. These persons will be able to perform a second PCR test when necessary and will be quarantined in a quarantine center determined by the Ministry of Health for 14 days.
Note:
1- PCR test results will not be requested from children in the 0-5 age group who will enter the country.
2- The 0-120 hours before the boarding date stated above will be evaluated based on the date of delivery of the PCR samples.
3- a PCR test results taken 6 days before or older than the travel date of those coming from B and C group countries will not be valid for entry into the country. People who submit tests in this way will not be admitted to the country.
4-Ministry of Health and ministry of interior have decided that, people arriving from B group country that will work in nightclubs and even if they have stayed for 2 weeks in Turkey will have to do quarantine for 7 days. Those who come from a group C country for the same purpose will remain in quarantine for 14 days. These people coming from B and C group countries must also document the PCR test result, which is performed between 0-120 hours before the boarding date, and the result is negative when entering the country.
5- of passengers coming from Turkey to the TRNC are obliged to have with them QR code on the PCR test results.