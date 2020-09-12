Important changes on flight arrivals

According to the risk assessment made on September 11, 2020, 5 countries in group A were moved to group B. These countries are Liechenstein, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and Georgia, and people from these countries will remain in quarantine for 1 week as of 15/9/2020 23.59.

UPDATED COVID-19 COVID-19 RISK CATEGORIES AND TRAVEL APPLICATIONS ON 11/9/2020

(On 5/9/2020, there have been some changes in the travel rules within the framework of the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee. These changes are explained below according to the country categories.)

Category A

Estonia Finland

South Korea

Lithuania Latvia Maldives Norway

8.New Zealand

Canada Thailand

From countries in category A, those who come to the TRNC via Southern Cyprus and show the negative PCR test results in the last 72 hours to the Ministry of Health official at the Border will be able to enter the country. These persons will not be subject to routine testing or quarantine.

arrival via Turkey coming to Northern Cyprus will place travelers into category B category country rules and that’s what rules will be applied.

People who work, receive education and treatment in Southern Cyprus and those who travel south due to other reasons will be able to continue their journey to Southern Cyprus by having PCR test done only once. However, these people will be given random PCR tests. In addition, everyone living in Southern Cyprus will be able to enter the country by showing a negative PCR result only once.

All citizens residing in Pile will be able to continuously switch to Pile or Pile to North, provided that they show a PCR negative test result only once on their first pass.

Personnel from diplomatic missions, UN, EU, British Bases Area and similar international organizations in Cyprus will be asked to show a negative PCR result for once on the first pass. These people will also be tested for random PCR.

Category B

Austria Denmark

Ireland

Switzerland Iceland Japan

7.Poland

8.Belgium

Italy Czech Republic Monaco Vatican San Marino Rwanda Uruguay China Bosnia and Herzegovina

18.Singapore

Turkey Jordan Germany Greece Kuwait

24.United Kingdom

25.Sweden

26.Lichtenstein

27.Hungary

28.Slovekya

29.Slovenia

Georgia

People coming to the TRNC from countries in category B

a) They will be able to enter the country by submitting the negative PCR test result they have done between 0-120 hours before the travel start date to the Ministry of Health officer at the Border as a document, and if they do not, they will not be allowed to enter the country. However, those coming from countries in group B will be quarantined in quarantine centers determined by the state for 7 days after entering the country.

This application will enter into force on 6/9/2020 at 23:59 and will continue until 23.59 on 20/9/2020. These people will be able to perform a second PCR test when necessary.

b) Officials in TRNC to Turkey or arriving into the TRNC from Turkey will be quarantined for 72 hours in returning to their countries by implementing the measures necessary condition for the task.

c) Students coming to the TRNC for higher education will be isolated in the dormitories or hotels designated by the University for 7 days.

d) The quarantine practices of those who go abroad for health reasons will be evaluated if they apply to the Ministry of Health.

Category C

United States Brazil Argentina Serbia Montenegro Portugal

7.Luxembourg

8.Romania

9.India

Iran Israel Kazakhstan Kosovo Mexico Egypt Pakistan Russia Turkmenistan

19.Bangladesh

Philippines

21.Iraq

Spain France

24.Bulgaria

Algeria Australia

27.Morocco

Qatar Azerbaijan Malta

31.Croatia

32.The Netherlands

Andorra Tunisia

35.United Arab Emirates

Lebanon

37.Ukraine

38.Bahrain

39.Saudi Arabia

and other countries

For those coming from the countries in category C, it is obligatory to submit the PCR test result, which is made between 0-120 hours before the boarding date, and the result is negative, to the Ministry of Health officials when they enter the TRNC. These persons will be able to perform a second PCR test when necessary and will be quarantined in a quarantine center determined by the Ministry of Health for 14 days.

Note:

1- PCR test results will not be requested from children in the 0-5 age group who will enter the country.

2- The 0-120 hours before the boarding date stated above will be evaluated based on the date of delivery of the PCR samples.

3- a PCR test results taken 6 days before or older than the travel date of those coming from B and C group countries will not be valid for entry into the country. People who submit tests in this way will not be admitted to the country.

4-Ministry of Health and ministry of interior have decided that, people arriving from B group country that will work in nightclubs and even if they have stayed for 2 weeks in Turkey will have to do quarantine for 7 days. Those who come from a group C country for the same purpose will remain in quarantine for 14 days. These people coming from B and C group countries must also document the PCR test result, which is performed between 0-120 hours before the boarding date, and the result is negative when entering the country.

5- of passengers coming from Turkey to the TRNC are obliged to have with them QR code on the PCR test results.