Good news from the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean are Soon

“The days when we will receive new good news from the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean are near,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Dönmez said about the drilling works. “Two years ago we ordered with the instructions of our President, Turkey’s new Floating Storage and Re-gasification ship, the end of the year I hope will be in Turkey. Our President,

Dönmez expressed his pleasure to participate in the 739th Commemoration of Ertuğrul Gazi and Söğüt Festival. “Greetings to our heartland, which has attained peace and tranquility with the shadow of the Ottoman plane tree sprouting in Söğüt.” Minister Dönmez said:

“Greetings to Sultan Alparslan, who opened the gates of Anatolia to us, and his glorious army, Gıyaseddin Keyhüsrev, Alaaddin Keykubat, Süleyman Şah. Ertuğrul Gazi, who laid the seeds of the resurrection, Osman Gazi, who planted the founding flag of the world state,” Hail to Orhan Gazi, who transformed the city from a principality to a state, to the saints who built Anatolia with spiritual conquests, to those who made the lands that he stepped tremble with their courage. May God bless all of them. “His march to China was actually the first steps of a great empire, a great civilization.”

“HAMDOLSUN HISTORY IS BACKING AGAIN, TODAY”

Dönmez emphasized that the Ottomans established justice, peace and tranquility in every land they stepped in, and that he approached all his subjects with tolerance without discrimination.

Explaining that he raised the conquered lands by reconstructing them, Dönmez said, “All these qualities are the best example of the value our civilization gives to humanity. We have never ruled with a colonial understanding in the lands we conquered.

We did not build our civilization on the blood and tears, disappointments and sorrows of other nations. Even when we were filmed, those who stayed behind always remembered us with longing. One day they waited for the day we will return. ” used the expressions.

Dönmez said that when he saw the point the world has reached in the last 100 years, the value of the people-oriented civilization and management understanding established by the Ottoman Empire was better understood and continued as follows:

minorities in Turkey today, in fact every step taken by Turkey against the Eastern Mediterranean excuse for nothing but the trap is to eliminate established. We have come to this day to disrupt these traps. “

“DONT ONE PLAY WITH FIRE IN THE EAST MEDITERRANEAN”

“Thank God we are now taking care of that issue. Although we are not a resource-rich country, we have gained an important natural gas storage volume with underground natural gas storage, LNG and FSRU facilities. Now I would like to share with you news from here for the first time. Turkey’s new FSRU vessels, Floating Storage and Natural Gas Gasification ship will be ready end of the year

As of New Year’s Day, we will put the Ertuğrul Gazi Floating Natural Gas Ship into service by connecting it to the terminal in Hatay. Good luck to our nation. Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU ship has 170 thousand cubic meters of LNG storage capacity. Its amount in the form of gas is equal to 102 million cubic meters. Ertuğrul Gazi has a gasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters per day. With FSRU facilities, we will be able to supply gas from different source countries or spot markets, without being dependent on pipelines.

We will create new entry points close to consumption centers by minimizing investment and transportation costs in gas transmission and distribution. In this way, we will prevent seasonal fluctuations in peak consumption times, especially in winter, interruptions due to technical or geopolitical risks. Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU ship will add significant flexibility to our natural gas supply security. “

we will continue drilling. Each platform will pursue until the end of our right in all circumstances and conditions.