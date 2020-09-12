7 positive cases were found in tests conducted at Kyrenia Port

In the Ministry of Health operation, where hundreds of people flocked to the Kyrenia Tourism Port yesterday and people were tested one after the other, it was determined that 7 people were positive for Covid-19.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Ministry of Health started a 7-day quarantine application for those coming from abroad due to the increasing cases. Due to the intense arrivals, flights to the TRNC were completely stopped until 13 September. Contact tracking teams are intensely searching for contacts of positive people.