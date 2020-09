Rebirth Party (YDP) Chairman Erhan Arıklı announced that there are 5 positive cases in YDP, 2 of which are new.

Making special statements to GÜNDEM CYPRUS, Arıklı said that there were 3 cases detected before, but 2 more new cases were detected after the last tests.

Arıklı added that 2 new positive cases had 8 contacts.

POSITIVE CASES AND NEGATIVES IN THE SAME ROOM

the 2 new positive cases were in the same rooms with their spouses whose PCR test results were negative.