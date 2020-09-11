TRNC: 25 positive cases, 9 cases local

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2341, 25 positive cases were encountered and 10 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that among the positive cases, 1 person came to our country by air, 4 people by sea, 11 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were kept under surveillance during this period, 9 people were local cases and contact was followed.

The general situation of Covid-19 on September 11, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2341

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 25

Cases coming from abroad – 5

Contact cases that became positive in quarantine -11

Local cases -9

Number of Cases Discharged Today-10

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 138,030

Total Number of Cases- 541

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 321

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 216

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 97

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 119

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none