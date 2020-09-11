Serdarlı Mayor: “Covid-19 cases were detected in our region”

Serdarlı Mayor Halil Kasım, in his statement on social media, stated that Covid-19 was detected with some citizens in the region and the contacts of the cases were determined.

Kasim warned the people of the region to comply with distance, hygiene and mask rules, and emphasized that they should be careful in social areas such as village coffees and markets.

Here are the following statements in that post:

“Dear Serdarlı and my local people

Covid-19 has been detected in some of our citizens in our region. The contacts of these cases were determined and required by the relevant institutions. It is vital that you, our valuable people, behave more cautiously against increasing cases in our country and in our region and follow the rules of distance, hygiene and mask. Especially village coffees, markets and so on. In areas, you must pay attention to the distance rule. Let’s heed the warnings, let’s protect each other.