Pompeo in Cyprus on Saturday to seek ‘peaceful’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Cyprus on Saturday in a bid to seek a peaceful solution to mounting Mediterranean tensions.

Pompeo will hold talks on the island after a trip to Doha where he will help inaugurate long-awaited talks between Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban.

The top US diplomat said his trip to Cyprus would complement phone calls by President Donald Trump with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“So I’ll be working on that project as well, trying to make sure that I understand the risks that are associated from the people of Cyprus’ perspective,” he told AFP.

Pompeo credited Germany with seeking to lower tensions. France has also been active on the maritime rift and has staunchly backed Greece and Cyprus.

“We hope there will be real conversations and we hope the military assets that are there will be withdrawn so that these conversations can take place,” Pompeo said.