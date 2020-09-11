Piyili Petrol Station will remain closed for 14 days in Lefkosa! An employee is positive

Piyili Petrol Director Mehmet Tel announced on social media that after an employee was diagnosed with covid 19, all personnel were tested and the results were negative, but the gas station would be closed for 14 days for precautionary purposes.

EXPLANATION AS FOLLOWS;

Dear people and our dear customers,

As Piyili Petrol family, we regret to report that; Since the Covid-19 PCR test result of one of our employees is positive, when local contamination is increasing in our country, we have had PCR test for all our personnel with our own initiatives and we have received our negative results. However, because human health is above all values ​​for us, our station will be closed for 14 days. We wish all our people healthy and peaceful days.

With our respect and love,