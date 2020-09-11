Flights to TRNC will continue from Wednesday

The Council of Ministers decided to restart flights, which it stopped within the framework of Covid-19 measures, on Wednesday, September 16.

The Council of Ministers, which held a meeting for nearly 5 hours today, worked on many issues, but made a single decision. Accordingly, flights stopped on August 9 within the framework of Covid-19 measures, will start again next Wednesday.

The flights will be two, one from Turkish Airlines (THY) and one from Pegasus Airlines. The flights will begin within the framework of the decrease in people in quarantine hotels.

“Working to turn the quarantine system into home isolation”

The Council of Ministers today, “How can we return to home isolation from the quarantine system in hotels?”

The cabinet, which also made an effort to “start home isolation system with electronic clamps”, has not yet been able to conclude the issue. The government aims to save a lot of money paid by the state by moving to home isolation.

“Working for university students”

The Council of Ministers also worked on plans for “organizing special flights for university students coming to our country and contributing flights to students”. The Board has not yet taken a final decision on this matter.

“Shift system was put on the table”

The Council of Ministers also put the shift work system requested by public unions within the framework of the measure against Covid-19 on its agenda.

This issue has not yet been resolved. The Council of Ministers decided that the relevant ministries should continue their work on issues that have not been decided yet and that efforts will be made to conclude them in a short time.