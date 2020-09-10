TRNC Minister Pilli called for compliance with the rules in the fight against Covid-19

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli made a call to the public and reminded Citizens the rules to be followed regarding Covid-19.

Stating that the Ministry of Health has made decisions for the health of the public, Minister Pilli emphasized that all workplaces, institutions and organizations must comply with the rules and strict inspections will begin, motherland Turkey’s Minister also offered his thanks to all the contributions given in this process.

Minister Pilli stated the following;

“Turkey Republic of Northern Cyprus citizens why are positive Covid-19 patients are being transported to Turkey on its approval yesterday from the evening it began.

Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health is not just transporting its own nationals, in case of need of patients treatment will be transported from the TRNC to Turkey.

We have made decisions to open up as the whole world does. While making this expansion, we also knew that was a possibility of increasing cases and we took our measures. Of course, there were economic reasons for this decision, but health is always at the forefront for us.

At this point, the necessary conditions, including our health infrastructure and medical equipment, have been provided.

The implementation of the rules stipulated by the Ministry of Health in the upcoming period is the most important factor that will enable us to leave this epidemic behind in the best way.

Businesses were opened under certain rules on July 1, unfortunately, many places were not following the rules. Under whatever conditions workplaces are opened, they must abide by those rules.

Our people, workplaces, institutions and organizations will be constantly monitored whether they comply with the rules and necessary penalties will be imposed, including closing down businesses that violate the rules, and our ministry is committed to this issue.

I want to make a call to our people from here, in order to reduce this epidemic to a certain level, everyone should do their part and obey the rules of use of masks, social distance and hygiene.

In the coming days, all necessary decisions will continue to be taken by the Ministry of Health to minimize Covid-19.

As the Ministry of Health, we are determined to overcome this epidemic as soon as possible, every step we take is for the health of our people.