TRNC: 3 Nurse’s test positive

Cyprus Turkish Nurses and Midwives Union Chairman Ali Özgöçmen claimed that the coronavirus test performed on 3 nurses was positive.

Özgöçmen said, “Although we have warned many times about the July 1 initiative, the government, especially the Ministry of Health, which prepared the ground for the spread of the epidemic to its own society by allowing unquarantined entrances to the country, should resign immediately.”

Saying, “Coronavirus was detected as positive in three colleagues who were illegally employed under the name of seasonal workers, He repeatedly ignored our warnings and put our colleagues who were employed as seasonal workers, who did not have sufficient experience, into the mouth of the lion in the covid-19 epidemic, and The entire government, especially the Ministry of Health, which caused the contamination is guilty ”.

Özgöçmen criticized the Ministry of Health, arguing that, despite the passage of all this time, it still has not prepared an action plan and organizational chart for healthcare workers.