TRNC: 22 positive cases, 5 cases local

TRNC Minister of Health Pilli said that 1 Positive person came to our country by air, 16 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were kept under isolation during this period, 5 people were local cases and contact was followed.

The general situation of Covid-19 on September 10, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1210

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 22

Cases coming from abroad – 1

Contact cases positive in quarantine -16

Local cases -5

Number of Cases Discharged Today-15

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 135,689

Total Number of Cases- 516

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 311

Number of Cases in Treatment – 201

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 82

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 119

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none