TRNC: 22 positive cases, 5 cases local

TRNC Minister of Health Pilli said that 1 Positive person came to our country by air, 16 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were kept under isolation during this period, 5 people were local cases and contact was followed.
The general situation of Covid-19 on September 10, 2020 is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1210
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 22
Cases coming from abroad – 1
Contact cases positive in quarantine -16
Local cases -5
Number of Cases Discharged Today-15
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed- 135,689
Total Number of Cases- 516
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 311
Number of Cases in Treatment – 201
Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 82
Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 119
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none