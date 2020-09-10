Limak Hotel to close this weekend

Limak Tourism Group President Kaan Kavaloğlu stated that they have 8 hotels around the world and that they opened the newest in TRNC.

Kavaloğlu said in a statement to Bloomberg TV.

WE WILL CLOSE OUR HOTEL THIS WEEKEND

Presidential elections are held in TRNC on 11 October. They closed the entertainment places. Despite the double Covid19 test, 7-day quarantine, a decision was made. As such, we, as the last resort group, decided to close our hotel. “We will close our hotel this weekend.”

Stating that they think the decision will change after the Presidential election, Kavaloğlu stated that they will stay closed in this process and keep tourism away from politics.