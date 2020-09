The inflation rate, which had risen to 1.98 the previous month, rose to 2.28 percent in August.

Thus, inflation rose by 4.3 percent in July and August.

According to the data of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Statistical Institute, according to the General Index of Consumer Prices, it was 2.28 percent compared to the previous month, 8.87 percent compared to December of the previous year and 11.40 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.