District Police Board Decisions Announced

The Güzelyurt Police Board convened today at 09:00 to discuss the measures to be taken against the Coronavirus, which has recently increased.

GÜZELYURT SAFETY BOARD GATHERED ON 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND THE FOLLOWING DECISIONS WERE TAKEN

Participants:

Savaş Orakçıoğlu, Güzelyurt District Governor

Mahmut Özçınar Mayor of Güzelyurt

Infantry Colonel Aygün Ottoman Security Forces Command

Zafer Zaifer Güzelyurt Police Chief

Levent Arıkoğlu Civil Defense Organization Directorate Güzelyurt Regional Manager

Fatma Akartürk Güzelyurt Deputy District Governor

Yılmaz Müftü Güzelyurt District Governorship Senior District Inspector

Erdal Erçin Primary Health Department Güzelyurt Branch Supervisor

Eren Ersinler Environmental Protection Department

Decisions Taken:

In line with the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee, which convened under the Communicable Diseases Law in line with the decision dated 9/9/2020 and numbered 45/2018;

Under the leadership of Güzelyurt Police Directorate, by the Güzelyurt District Governorship, Güzelyurt Municipality, Civil Defense Organization Directorate Güzelyurt Regional Directorate, Primary Health Department Güzelyurt Branch Office, Güzelyurt Environmental Protection Department and Labor Department; Inspections will be made in all businesses. First of all, all businesses in the region will be warned, if the warnings are not followed, legal action will be taken against the relevant businesses and they will be closed.