District Police Board Decisions Announced

The Güzelyurt Police Board convened today at 09:00 to discuss the measures to be taken against the Coronavirus, which has recently increased.
GÜZELYURT SAFETY BOARD GATHERED ON 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND THE FOLLOWING DECISIONS WERE TAKEN
Participants:
Savaş Orakçıoğlu, Güzelyurt District Governor
Mahmut Özçınar Mayor of Güzelyurt
Infantry Colonel Aygün Ottoman Security Forces Command
Zafer Zaifer Güzelyurt Police Chief
Levent Arıkoğlu Civil Defense Organization Directorate Güzelyurt Regional Manager
Fatma Akartürk Güzelyurt Deputy District Governor
Yılmaz Müftü Güzelyurt District Governorship Senior District Inspector
Erdal Erçin Primary Health Department Güzelyurt Branch Supervisor
Eren Ersinler Environmental Protection Department
Decisions Taken:
In line with the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee, which convened under the Communicable Diseases Law in line with the decision dated 9/9/2020 and numbered 45/2018;
Under the leadership of Güzelyurt Police Directorate, by the Güzelyurt District Governorship, Güzelyurt Municipality, Civil Defense Organization Directorate Güzelyurt Regional Directorate, Primary Health Department Güzelyurt Branch Office, Güzelyurt Environmental Protection Department and Labor Department; Inspections will be made in all businesses. First of all, all businesses in the region will be warned, if the warnings are not followed, legal action will be taken against the relevant businesses and they will be closed.