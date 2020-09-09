Tuesday 38 positive cases! 15 cases local

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1561, 38 positive cases were encountered and 3 people were discharged.
Minister Pilli said that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by airway and 2 people by sea, 19 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period, 15 people were local cases and contact was followed.
8 September 2020 The general situation of Covid-19 is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1561
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 38
Cases from abroad – 4
Contact cases positive in quarantine -19
Local cases -15
Number of Cases Discharged Today-3
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed- 133,265
Total Number of Cases- 475
Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 286
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 185
Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 50
Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 135
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none