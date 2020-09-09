CypriumNews

Tuesday 38 positive cases! 15 cases local

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Covid-19 Test Results

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1561, 38 positive cases were encountered and 3 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by airway and 2 people by sea, 19 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period, 15 people were local cases and contact was followed.

 

8 September 2020 The general situation of Covid-19 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1561

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 38

Cases from abroad – 4

Contact cases positive in quarantine -19

Local cases -15

Number of Cases Discharged Today-3

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 133,265

Total Number of Cases- 475

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 286

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 185

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 50

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 135

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none

 

