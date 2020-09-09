TRNC: Announcement from the Immigration Office

The Immigration Office of the Ministry of Interior announced that as of today, foreigners whose legal residence expires are given an additional 30 days to complete their residence and work permit procedures.

In the statement made by the Immigration Department, with the temporary arrangement made in the Residence Permits and Visas Regulation in line with the decision of the Ministry of Interior, within the scope of combating the Covid-19 epidemic infectious disease, people who were in the TRNC before 13 March 2020 with legal leave, It has been reported that no penalty will be imposed if they apply for a residence permit or work permit within 30 days (between 10 September – 10 October 2020).

