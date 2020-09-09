TRNC: 380 TL fine for those who do not wear a mask

UBP Famagusta Deputy Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay made a statement on his social media account about the work of the Administrative, Health and Social Affairs Committee.

Canaltay said:

“These days, which we are going through a very difficult process, as the administrative, health and social affairs committee, we are finalizing the infectious diseases amendment law in our 6 meetings.

Everyone wants to act with their responsibilities and society should not be punished with these punishments. We put a lot of effort into this law as a committee.

Those who did not comply were punished with a conscience. For example, 380 TL fines and other penalties are applied to those who do not wear masks. Monday Parliament will meet for the law and vote it.

Please keep your distance, wear a mask and give importance to hygiene. ”