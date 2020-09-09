TRNC: 19 positive cases, 10 cases local

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1214, 19 positive cases were encountered, 10 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 1 by sea, 6 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were kept under surveillance during this period, 10 people were local cases and contact was followed.

The general situation of Covid-19 on September 9, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1214

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 19

Cases coming from abroad – 3

Contact cases that became positive in quarantine -6

Local cases -10

Number of Cases Discharged Today-10

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 134,479

Total Number of Cases- 494

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 296

Number of Cases in Progress – 194

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 81

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 113

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none