Covid-19 patients in the TRNC will be transferred to Turkey

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said tonight, “from tonight onwards Covid19 patients in the TRNC will be transferred to health services in Turkey,”

Prime Minister Tatar said in his statement:

“Motherland Turkey has always and continues to be with us in our fight against Covid-19 as it is in every regard.

Turkeys Vice President Fuat Oktay stated that the Turkish Republic health care system would not allow the any load TRNC and will be providing transportation patients to hospitals in Turkey vias Air ambulance in case there is an increase of the number of positive cases.

From midnight tonight begins to transplant patients to health services in Turkey.