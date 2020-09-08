CypriumNews

Iskele municipality Covid-19 Statement

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Iskele municipality Covid-19 Statement 14
Iskele municipality Statement 
Increasing cases in recent days due to the Covit-19 outbreak are closely monitored in Iskele as well as throughout the island.
However, unfortunately, from time to time, we see that there are some posts that do not reflect the truth, and drag the public into panic and offend some of our people.

In this sensitive period we are in, each misleading and unfounded sharing of public opinion does nothing but drag our people into chaos.

As İskele Municipality, we continue to take all our precautions meticulously in order to prevent the virus from being transmitted and from becoming an epidemic in İskele and its villages, and we continue to carry out our work in the most intensive way possible.

Iskele municipality

CypriumNews
