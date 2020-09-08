Covid19 Decisions of the Council of Ministers

Kudret Özersay, the Spokesperson of the Council of Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs explains the decisions taken after the Council of Ministers meeting on Covid-19.

Highlights from Özersay’s statement:

A new system was implemented within the framework of the decision taken as of the weekend.

We switched to the quarantine system for everyone coming from abroad to our country. It is an application that will reduce the risk of people coming from outside.

Additional measures can be taken to ensure that the contact tracking team can focus on local contamination.

In addition to the new system, the following decisions were made:

– Entertainment venues, clubs, discos, casinos where crowded groups are together were closed until 1 OCTOBER. Bars, tables and bistros will be open within the seating arrangement. There will be restrictions on the number of people.

– Education, pre-school 1st and 2nd classes will continue with the necessary measures. Apart from this, the training will not start until October 1.

-Universities; Meetings will be held and special flights will be organized for the gradual arrival of university students. Their gradual arrival will be provided in a planned manner

– VAT and withholding tax hsd brrn suspended on computers and tablets to facilitate the continuation of online education.

– Election rallies and mass meetings are CANCELED, they will not be held until 1 October.

– Sports competitions will be held without spectators until October 1.

– Children’s playgrounds and parks will be closed until October 1.

– There is no obstacle to individual sports.

– It was decided to postpone weddings until October 1.

-It was decided that the police would make inspections on various issues. A meeting will be held with the District Police Boards. The inspection will start from tonight. The rules and criteria of opening and working businesses will be audited.

– Everyone who will be in quarantine will pay the quarantine fee themselves.

-University students will not pay quarantine fees. Citizens who go abroad with health and referrals will not pay.

– In addition to public employees in the risk group, private sector employees who will have this approved by the health board will be provided with allowance.