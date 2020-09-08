British police search for Turkish origin criminals in Cyprus

According to the sharing made by the independent organization called CRIME Stoppers, the triple criminal of Turkish origin is wanted in Cyprus.

In the post, three criminals come first on the ‘Most wanted’ list.

According to the information given to the London Newspaper, three people are wanted for drug crimes and it was stated that these criminals are now in Cyprus.

The names of the three wanted criminals are as follows; Mehmet Salih, Özgür Demir and Osman Aydeniz.

It was stated that Mehmet Salih is wanted for drug trafficking. Between December 2010 and November 2011, Mehmet Salih was involved in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; The London Newspaper was told that he smuggled cocaine, especially in the UK.

In May 2011, Salih visited the city of Lincolnshire to distribute cocaine and get paid. Police found large amounts of cocaine and 20,000 pounds on Salih.

According to the information obtained by the London Newspaper, the following details were shared about the wanted criminals; It was stated that Salih was between the ages of 40 and 45, approximately 167cm in length, with a scar on his right eye and his nickname ‘Aynur’.

The other criminal, Özgür Demir, is wanted for drug trafficking. Iron, whose ethnicity is allegedly Turkish Cypriot but whose ethnic appearance is described as a white European, is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, 17kg of diamorphine.

Osman Aydeniz is wanted for the same crime as Özgür Demir. It was noted that Aydeniz a Turkish Cypriot and between the ages of 35 and 40.

Crimestopper has shared phone numbers for those who want to reveal information about criminals anonymously. You can use your criminal’s reference number to call Crimestopper from the UK or Cyprus to provide information.

To call from the UK, tel: 0800 55 111

To call from Cyprus, tel: 8000 55 11

Reference numbers

Mehmet Salih – CS1208-8456

Özgür Demir, – CS1404-11347

Osman Aydeniz – CS1404-11345