Approximately 30 new Covis-19 cases applied to the hospital in the evening.

Lefkosa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital continues to receive new Covid-19 Cases consecutively.

According to the information obtained from sources close to the Ministry of Health, it was stated that the number of people who need to be treated at the hospital is more than the number of beds allocated for PANDEMI in the hospital.

TRNC The Ministry of Health is expected to make a new statement.