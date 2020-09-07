CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: 26 Positive, 4 of 26 positive cases are local

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
TRNC: 26 Positive, 4 of 26 positive cases are local 15

TRNC Minister Pilli made a phone call to the live broadcast of BRT and made statements:

1811 tested

26 positive cases

There are 4 positive cases among the passengers who came from abroad and were quarantined.

18 cases were in contact with previous cases and were positive while under observation. These 18 cases were not infected.

He said 4 cases today are local cases.

Minister Pilli will explain where the 4 detected cases are from.

45 of 150 cases are accommodated in the pandemic center and 105 of them are accommodated in the hotel.

There have been 202 cases from abroad so far.

We have 34 local cases only.

 

Related posts

Appeal to find bone marrow donor for UK Cypriot

CypriumNews Reporting

Witness says Nelina pushed ‘walk’ button

CypriumNews Reporting

Here’s what I think: The lowdown on the presidential elections

Tom Cleaver

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More