TRNC: 26 Positive, 4 of 26 positive cases are local

TRNC Minister Pilli made a phone call to the live broadcast of BRT and made statements:

1811 tested

26 positive cases

There are 4 positive cases among the passengers who came from abroad and were quarantined.

18 cases were in contact with previous cases and were positive while under observation. These 18 cases were not infected.

He said 4 cases today are local cases.

Minister Pilli will explain where the 4 detected cases are from.

45 of 150 cases are accommodated in the pandemic center and 105 of them are accommodated in the hotel.

There have been 202 cases from abroad so far.

We have 34 local cases only.