Communicable Diseases Supreme Council, New Rules until October 1

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Here are some of those decisions:

1- Complete closure of entertainment venues,

2- Closing the Beauty Centers until October 1, 2020

3- Warning the hairdresser and barber to comply with the rules seriously and closing the places where the rules are found to be violated.

4- The massage parlors will be closed until 01 October 2020

5- Study, kindergarten, primary, secondary and higher education places are not opened until October 01, except for special education places that provide one-on-one service.

6- No birthdays, circumcision, engagement funerals and wedding ceremonies to be held until October 1, 2020, children’s playgrounds and parks closed until October 7- 1, 2020

8- Training and sports competitions should not be held until 01 October 2020,

9- Closing of nightclubs until 1 October 2020

10- Closing taverns until 1 October 2020

Closing of sports halls until 11- 1 October 2020

12- Until October 1, 2020, the entrance of TRNC citizens to the casinos is strictly controlled.

13- Cancellation of election rallies and meetings, the programs that will be held on television screens should be 50 people above 200 square meters, 30 people between 100-200 square meters, max 20 people in places between 50-100 square meters, 50 square meters and less limited to 10 people

 

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
