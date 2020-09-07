CypriumNews

Covid-19 panic in Gönyeli Primary School!

by CypriumNews Reporting
In Gönyeli Primary School, the PCR test of the son of an attendant on the school Bus is positive, there was an air of panic in the school …

Özgür Gazete , Gönyeli Primary School principal Ragıp Öztüccar confirmed that the PCR test of the son of an attendant on the school Bus was positive.

Öztüccar: Teachers are in a state of panic, we want the test to be done.

Underlining that the attendant whose son’s PCR test is positive, has not yet started work. 

Few students came to the school today due to the call of ‘Don’t send your children to school’. Some parents who did bring their children to school picked the children and return home.

