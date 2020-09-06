Worrying figures for the TRNC

Revolution Iron

The global epidemic Covid-19 is gradually escalating, the number of cases is increasing, the disease on the rise scares everyone in the TRNC.

While the expected development in the economy did not occur with the “opening” on July 1, the epidemic escalated.

Experts warned: Local contamination is increasing, hospitals will be insufficient in autumn.

Pointing to the recent rise in cases, doctors emphasized that restrictions and bans on collective activities should be controlled.

Physicians emphasize that it will be difficult to prevent the epidemic in the autumn if measures are not taken.

The number of cases is on the climb

Before autumn and winter, Experts are worried that the epidemic will increase with the cooling of the weather and the effects of the flu.

Noting that the number of contacts is increasing, the physicians stated that the infrastructure of the hospitals is not in a position to deal with the ‘febrile cough’ and ‘flu’ complaints, which increased in September and October.

physicians have said that the government should take serious steps, reminding that there may be risky groups in local contamination.

Physicians spoke to YENİDÜZEN and evaluated the increasing number of cases.

Retired Chief Physician Doctor Bülent Dizdarlı:

“We used time badly”

Retired Chief Physician Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı pointed out that the number of cases has increased after the July 1 opening, and that the number of people in contact has also increased gradually.

Dizdarlı noted that the necessary infrastructure and personnel should be prepared in advance until the ‘Pandemic Hospital’, which is under construction, is finished.

“We misused time. There was no organization, it was obvious that the cases would increase gradually. While the number of cases is increasing, those in power still do not have quarantine for arrivals in the country.

Stopping flights for a while will both control the epidemic and reduce the workload of healthcare professionals ”.

“Students should come by charter plane”

Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı stated that there are serious problems in the field of health due to the lack of infrastructure, and that higher education will start to move gradually, and students from abroad will come to the country.

The government should take serious measures immediately for students, the epidemic has increased, Dizdarlı said, “Of course, students should come to the country, but it is of great importance that they come through the state channel in this process, Students should arrive on separate charter flights and be taken to special quarantine hotels, as was done in March.

“We are late for the measures. How will primary and secondary school education work under these conditions?”

“Hospitals will not be sufficient for the winter month”

September and October are the months in which most flu is seen in the country. “Autumn-winter season is coming.

Flu is quite common in October and November in our country.

Flu is a common and severe illness, In this disease, it can be as fatal as corona.

In the winter months, the busiest period of the hospitals starts, under these conditions, it will cause serious problems both financially and morally. ”

Özlem Gürkut, President of the Medical Association:

“Autumn will bring diseases with it”

The President of the Medical Association, Özlem Gürkut, said the danger is getting bigger with the approach of winter.

Stating that people will spend more time in closed areas, this will cause serious increases in the number of contacts, “Covid-19 is a disease transmitted by respiratory tract droplets hanging in the air for hours. While the fight against the epidemic, whose risk of transmission continues today, in our country.

healthcare personnel are going through this process in very difficult conditions.

With the arrival of autumn, the flu season will show its face. The number of applications for febrile illnesses and cough complaints will increase, and when we consider the epidemic process, the workload of healthcare professionals will increase twofold. ”

“Increase the number of tests, the government should not leave the measure to the society”

Dr. Özlem Gürkut stated that the island, which was isolated with zero cases until July 1, is expected to start a new process after the opening, “We knew that while there was an ongoing epidemic in the world, the number of cases would increase once opening.

While schools are opened under conditions, especially the number of tests performed should be taken into account. Measures should be increased individually,

Public places should definitely be inspected by the relevant institutions. Measures regarding entry and exit to the country should be increased.

While the struggle against the pandemic continues, government measures should not be left to society. “We are faced with a serious disease.

In local cases, those in the risk group will surely come out, and precautions should be taken as soon as possible both as individuals and as the government.”

PCR Laboratory Director Doctor Cemal Gürkan:

“Quarantine conditions must be followed”

Director Doctor Cemal Gürkan, who works in the laboratory opened at Magosa Hospital PCR tests Lab, said that there was a serious increase in the number of tests.

Pointing out that the quality of the tests used also increased, Gürkan explained that the Ministry of Health made a change for the test kit.

Gürkan said that the quality of the test is important for trust and argued that the quarantine conditions should be strictly followed in this process.

Stating that there was an increase in cases after the opening, Gürkan noted that autumn is approaching and training will begin.

Noting that he is of the opinion to increase the number of kits in order to prevent the epidemic, Dr. Gürkan noted that serious measures can be taken by performing more tests.

“The case increase is worrying”

The risk of transmission is much lower since there is open air in the summer and respiratory complaints increase more in the autumn and winter periods.

Noting that the Covid-19 epidemic is also transmitted from the respiratory tract very easily, he noted that as the winter month approaches, not every patient is also covid, but for this, hospitals and private hospitals must have isolated rooms.

“Patients should be kept in these rooms until the patient is diagnosed.

Patients who are sent to the pandemic hospital without diagnosis may block the system.

While the number of cases increasing day by day was worrying, this increase was expected. There is a local contamination, nobody can deny this,. These would happen, it was obvious that this would happen. ”