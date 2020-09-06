Water from the dam is sufficient upto the 20th

Repairs to Water Supply began after the pipe carrying water to northern Cyprus from Turkey could not be completed within the specified time.

Agriculture Minister Dursun Oğuz announced that the problem, which is said “will be eliminated on August 30”, was postponed this time to “20 days later” due to the weather conditions.

Oğuz stated that the water level in Geçitköy Dam is gradually decreasing and the pressure level is not the same as before, and that there is approximately 1.5 million cubic meters of water in the dam, and this water may be sufficient until 15 September or 20 September depending on the distribution to the regions.

On the other hand, some municipalities announced that water was not given to the area from Geçitköy Dam in recent days and they only turned to local sources.

Tarkan Çeki, Director of the Water Affairs Department, stated that there are some imbalances in the water flow to the regions

Turkish State Hydraulic Works, which is responsible for Geçitköy Dam, stated that the water is measured every morning in the Dam and that there is enough water until the repairs are completed.

Some municipalities are worried, some have clung to local resources …

Schools are closed and the hotels are not full, some municipalities have predicted that this consumption will increase and will be in trouble in the coming days.

Some municipalities stated that there were houses in their region without water for 3-4 days and that they started an initiative to increase their local resources. In this context, Alsancak Municipality is preparing to dig a new well in the region, while some municipalities stated that if water cannot be provided, they will face serious difficulties at the end of summer.

Some municipalities, on the other hand, announced that water could not be supplied to the region due to the decrease in the amount of water in Geçitköy Dam, and in this context, there would be continuous water cuts and called for savings.

Stating that they could not get water from Geçitkale Dam recently, some municipalities stated that they would be in trouble for 10 or 15 days and they would need reinforcement with tankers in the region.

Dursun Oğuz, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources:

“The level in the Dam has dropped, the work is expected to be completed in 20 days”

The delay in repairing the defect for a few days due to weather conditions, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz said that the work continues and is expected to be completed in about 20 days.

Stating that there is approximately 1.5 million cubic meters of water left in the dam, Oğuz emphasized that this water can be sufficient until 15 September or 20 September depending on the distribution of the regions.

“We will have problems if it hangs over the winter months”

Noting that there may be water shortage in case of prolongation of the works to winter months, Oğuz stated that intensive work is being done to prevent this.

“We drilled new wells”

Stating that the network is also supported by local resources, they have also drilled new wells to give them to the network, adding that “We are currently using local resources fully.”

“6 pipes will change, 280 people are working”

A total of 6 pipes will be changed, Minister Oğuz said that 5 ships are currently working for the repair pipes and a total of 280 people are working on this.

Turkish State Hydraulic Works Officer Yusuf Şahin:

“We measure water every morning, there is enough water until the repairs are fixed.”

Turkish State Hydraulic Works Officer Yusuf Şahin explained that with this measurement, the amount of water remaining in the pond and the amount of water distributed are also calculated.

“This is a technical study that helps us make determinations about the upcoming process.” Şahin said that there is enough water in the dam until the repairs are fixed.

Mayor of Lefkosa Turkish Municipality (NTM) Mehmet Harmancı:

“We are waiting with great concern”

“Authorities say that there are no problems in the works, assembly works have started and they expect the problem to be resolved within 15 days. In any case, we were told that the problem can be solved by September 15 at the latest. There may be a problem in the work at sea, some days may be storms, these are normal but we are told that the work is still ongoing.

In case of delay, Lefkosa and Magosa will be the most threatened region. Therefore, it is our greatest wish that this process is completed seriously.

They should use local resources as much as possible, maybe we can manage if the support is provided as much as in the old days.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü:

“If the water supply from the dam is not provided at all, we may have trouble”

Fırat Ataser, Mayor of Alsancak:

“There were houses without water for 3-4 days”

“Towards September 15, we received the information that the water in the dam will be completely finished. We are currently receiving a certain amount of water from the dam because our local resources were insufficient.

We had a local resource in our region, this was insufficient. We initiated the initiative for the third source, we got permission from the water department and related departments.

We will start excavation and drill an alternative well. If the modification is delayed, we have a guarantee. We experienced water shortages in the region, especially during the feast. There were houses that were left without water for 3-4 days. We will increase our local resources so that these do not happen again. ”

Lapta Mayor Mustafa Aktuğ:

“If water does not come from the dam in Akdeniz Tepebaşı region, the region will be in trouble”

“We use local resources alternately, now we give the water we gave full time before. We use local resources, and we get reinforcements from the dam. We don’t have a problem for now, There is no local source in the Akdeniz Tepebaşı region, if the water does not come from the dam, the region will be in trouble. ”

Çatalköy Municipality:

“Water cannot be supplied to our region from Geçitköy Dam, there will be temporary water cuts”

“Due to the decrease in the amount of water supplied to our region from the Geçitköy Dam of the State Hydraulic Works, our municipality cannot provide water to the tanks. For this reason, we put the wells of our municipality into operation. However, since it will not be possible for us to regularly water all regions at the same time, water will be given to the regions alternately. For this reason, there will be long-term water cuts, our people should be sensitive to this issue and use water sparingly (pool, garden, car, etc.) waste should be avoided. ”

Geçitkale Mayor Hasan Öztaş:

“We cannot get water from the Dam, we will have trouble up to 15 days”

“We are trying to give limited water. We have not been able to get water from Geçitköy Dam for 2 days. We do not know exactly what happened. The water level in the Dam gradually decreased. We will manage for a while, albeit alternately with local resources. Then we will need reinforcements with tankers for up to 15 days. ”

Serdarlı Municipality:

“There is a problem in providing regular water due to the malfunction in the water network coming to our region”

“According to the information given to our municipality from the Water Department, there is a problem in providing regular water to the villages of Serdarlı, Gönendere and Pınarlı due to the malfunction in the water network coming to our region. We strongly request the people of the region to use their water sparingly. ”

Magosa Municipality:

“The level of water in the dam has dropped”

“The level of water in the dam has dropped, they open and close the valves from time to time because they cannot give it to the regions with pressure. We get most of our resources without treatment. We have been providing alternating water supply for about a week. While doing this, we have trouble at some points. Our citizens should also be more cautious. The weather is hot, the water usage rate has increased. We have been given a period of 10, 15 days, it is said that the problem will disappear, we call for caution, just in case. We can manage for 15 days in this way, but it is very important for citizens to use economically. ”

Dikmen Mayor Yüksel Çelebi:

“Our course is not good. There will be problems in certain regions “

“We started to lose water. Local resources were insufficient. Water has not been supplied to the region from Geçitköy Dam for 10 or 15 days, and serious problems have been experienced in the last few days. We provide water alternately. Our course is not good. There will be problems in certain regions, we are planning about this.

Mayor of Lefke Aziz Kaya:

“Local resources in our region are sufficient”

“We use our resources, in this context we have no water shortage. We have no connection with water from Turkey, Local resources in our region are sufficient. ”

Değirmenlik Mayor Ali Karavezirler:

“We do not have a big problem, but some of my points that are not local resources are experiencing problems”

“We are currently receiving support from our wells, we have no water problems in our region. but largely okay. There is a problem in the villages of Dilekkaya, Kırıkkale, Erdemli and Yiğitler because they are getting water from the State Hydraulic Works. But essentially, Dilekkaya is troubled because we don’t have any local resources there. ”

Y.Boğaziçi Mayor Mustafa Zurnacılar:

“We had regions without water for 12 days, we are working on digging new wells”

“In our region, water is given gradually. Our new regions are experiencing difficulties. We had regions without water for 12 days. We manage with tankers and ground tanks. Nearly 2 thousand residences have serious water problems. We look forward to the water that will come. We will put all of our wells in some regions into operation, if not enough, we will drill new wells. We have studies on this subject. ”

Water Affairs Department Director Tarkan Çeki: “Local resources were in use, it was already known that these waters were inadequate and of poor quality.