Vadili: Schools in the region are closed until the end of the month

The number of positive cases rose to 6 in the village of Vadili, were local cases increased.

Mayor of Vadili Mehmet Adahan noted that the personnel of the Ministry of Health were in the village and that PCR tests were performed on approximately 350 people today.

Adahan, who gave information to YENİDÜZEN, stated that they had increased the measures in the village yesterday and today and that they took serious measures in the houses, the environment, and the school.

Adahan: “Schools in the region are closed until the end of the month”

Mayor of Vadili, Mehmet Adahan, stated that as a result of his meeting with the Ministry of Health, the health of children could not be risked and that a decision was made to keep schools closed until the end of the month in Vadili, Akdoğan and İnönü villages.

“The village could be quarantined”

Adahan stated that approximately 2,500 people live in the town of Vadili and that the PCR test results are expected soon, except for 6 local cases, and the measures will be increased if there are other positive cases.

Adahan said, “According to the PCR test results if a positive case is found, we will quarantine the village.

Entries and exits will be controlled, we have to do this. We have to change our way of life. health first, ”he said.