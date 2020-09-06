CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: 26 positive Covid-19 cases, 8 locals

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
coronavirus

26 positive COvid-19 cases in TRNC

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1395,

26 positive cases were encountered, and 4 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 7 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 11 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under isolation during this period, 8 people are local cases.

The general situation of 5 September 2020 Covid-19 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1395

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 26

Cases coming from abroad – 7

Contact cases that became positive in quarantine -11

Local cases -8

Number of Cases Discharged Today-4

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 128,591

Total Number of Cases- 397

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 278

Number of Cases in Treatment – 115

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 42

Number of cases followed in Pandemic Hotels – 73

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none

 

Related posts

Renault ousts chief executive Thierry Bolloré in ‘coup’

CypriumNews Reporting

Reading stabbings: Khairi Saadallah charged over attacks

CypriumNews Reporting

Qantas grounds Boeing 737 plane due to ‘cracking’

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More