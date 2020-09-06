revised 3 day rule from the TRNC Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health announced that the decision about people entering the country with double negative PCR results from group B countries for 3 days caused different interpretations in the public, and therefore the decision taken was revised.

In a written statement from the Ministry, ”

The decisions taken as of 05 September 2020 are as follows:

Officials from the TRNC to Turkey or Officials from Turkey to the TRNC for official duties will not be quarantined if they return to their countries within 72 hours.

The decision is valid only for officials. According to the decision, double negative PCR test condition is valid

1) Country from Group B (including Turkey and the UK) positive cases numbers gradually increasing and local cases also show an increase correspondingly and the health of our system, committee has decided that from September 7 2020 historical record to begin, arrivals will remain in 7 days quarantine.

(quarantine centers to be provided by the Ministry of Finance to be inspected by the Ministry of Health and security forces)

will take effect on 06 September 2020 at 23:59 and will end on September 20, 2020 at 23:59. The situation will be evaluated again on the end date of this application.

In cases where a person’s 2 times PCR test is negative, the test becomes positive in 3 days and the possibility of contagion is very low. For this reason, it has been deemed appropriate that people from group B countries who will enter our country with double negative PCR results are exempted from quarantine practices provided that they stay in the TRNC for less than 3 days (including the 3rd day).

Students who will come to the TRNC due to their higher education will be isolated for 7 days in the dormitories or hotels designated by the University.

The quarantine practices of those who go abroad for health reasons will be evaluated if they apply to the Ministry of Health.

Application for those coming from countries in category C: People who will come to our country Quarantine will be applied in the quarantine centers determined for 14 days upon entering the country. If necessary, people in the quarantine center can be tested for PCR.

Due to the intense local contamination in Vadili, İnönü and Akdoğan regions recently, weddings, meetings, etc. from 07 September 2020 (including 07 September 2020) until 20 September 2020 (including 20 September 2020) for 14 days. collective organizations are prohibited. The opening of all schools in this region has also been postponed for 14 days. It is observed that these rules are not followed despite all the warnings about social distance in the entertainment organized in open areas. For this reason, beach clubs, birthday celebrations, henna nights, etc. If the rules were not followed during the audits of similar entertainment, it was decided to close the businesses.

In addition, if the rules guide to be followed at weddings and similar organizations held outdoors are not followed, restrictions will be imposed on weddings.

Restaurants, cafes and places providing food service will continue to serve provided that they comply with hygiene and social distance rules. If these services do not comply with the specified rules, their closure will be on the agenda. Measures to be taken regarding the transport sector; the driver’s compartment should be separated from the passengers with a device. In the meantime, windows should be open, air conditioning should not be used and everyone in the vehicle should wear a mask. Passengers’ name-surname and address records should also be kept.

• There has not been any change in the practices regarding the PCR tests requested from the people coming from Category B at the entrance to our country.

• The following persons will be exempted from these quarantine fees:

People who will enter our country as a student

People who went abroad before 6 September 2020

Health Turkey referral order and sent as outgoing patient personnel.