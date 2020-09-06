Covid-19 Positive in YDP Party, events canceled for 10 day

The PCR test done to YDP Lefkosa District President Emre Dalgıç and Lefkosa Women’s Branch President Ayfer Altıncuoğlu was positive.

Erhan Arikli announced on his social media account:

Dear Friends, You all know that the number of local infections has increased recently. The Council of Ministers has taken some measures and announced these measures to the public. In the statement we made after we made our application for candidacy at the Courts, we said that we will reduce our event activities due to the increase of Local Contamination.

After these decisions of the Council of Ministers, as YDP, we have canceled all our mass meetings for 10 days.

During this period, we will do our activities only through the press and social media. With the wish that everyone protects themselves …

Dear Friends, in Lefkosa, the tests of our 2 teammates were positive, and both of our friends were in good health.

The tests of our friends’ spouses and relatives were also negative.

As YDP, we suspended our work for 10 days due to the increased transmission on Friday.

All of our teammates, including me, are well.