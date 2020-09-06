Announcement from North Cyprus University Association

We have learned with regret that the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee were interpreted and concluded by the Council of Ministers as follows.

Within the scope of this decision, it seems obvious that the opportunity to stay in the country for 72 hours with the Double PCR test is to ensure the continuation of the casino customers’ arrival to the island, but we regret to observe that there is no positive decision to protect the universities, the most important carrier column of the country.

As a result of the decision that the university students coming to the country will be kept in quarantine for 7 days, the rate of students’ preference of universities in our country will be significantly reduced and it will put both us universities and the country’s economy in a very difficult situation. However; Under these conditions, it is wrong to charge the quarantine expenses on the universities and the decision of the government that the universities will be responsible for the quarantine is illegal, and that the universities are committed to this issue; Emphasizing that this will not be accepted, will not be implemented and those who take decisions will be responsible for any consequences that may arise, we demand that our state should urgently turn away from this mistake.

In addition, the opinion document prepared by the scientists within the Cyprus University Association and related universities in the form of the most applicable answers to the following 3 questions, which are on the agenda today, was submitted to the Ministry of National Education and Culture on 19 August 2020.

The most applicable solutions for the main topics of “Planning their arrival to our country”, “Diluting the number and mobility of students in campuses” and “Accommodation of the students in the category C and determined by the Ministry of Health in the quarantine dormitory determined by your university and approved by the Ministry of Health”, APPENDIX Although it has been shared by us with our state in detail and with justifications as in -1;As the Cyprus University Association, we do not accept that our government is still making decisions by ignoring the opinions of the universities, which are the most important sectors of the country, and adopting a fait accompli approach with these decisions and that these impositions will affect the universities in particular, and our country in general, with our esteemed public.

CYPRUS UNIVERSITIES ASSOCIATION

ANNEX-1: Reasoned opinions submitted to the Ministry of National Education and Culture on 19 August 2020.

A) Planning the arrival of students to the TRNC:

I. Postponing international / national exams, which are the basis for international student admissions due to the epidemic, and / or extending the admission and registration procedures for the 2020-2021 Academic Year Fall Semester until the end of December 2020, taking into account the transportation problems that may occur when students come to the TRNC from different countries, (31-8- This proposal was decided in the decision of the Council of Ministers dated 2020.)

ii. Providing the opportunity to continue their education by applying make-up programs to students who will come to the TRNC and enroll in the university after the start of education,

iii. Students are nominated for the low price and favorable conditions in the advent calendar with TRNC from Turkey to ensure air transport in ensuring time-controlled manner,

iv. In order to prevent the students who cannot come to the TRNC due to force majeure due to the epidemic, the option of providing education with the digital education method (distance education) for the Fall Semester of the 2020-2021 Academic Year , has been taken.)

B) Measures to be taken to dilute the students on campuses and to reduce mobility:

The implementation of a mixed (blended) education model in order to ensure effective social distance and hygiene conditions within the scope of existing physical facilities for students who reach the TRNC during the period when the epidemic is effective; (This proposal was taken under the decision of the Council of Ministers dated 31-8-2020.)

I. Students in the TRNC will be able to alternately follow face-to-face trainings with weekly programs to be determined,

ii. Supporting all courses with digital education methods in addition to formal education,

iii. Authorizing university Senates to keep course attendance requirements flexible for the 2020-2021 Academic Year Fall Semester,

C) Your opinions about the free accommodation of the students in the category C determined by the Ministry of Health in the quarantine dormitory determined by your university and approved by the Ministry of Health when entering the TRNC:

I. Considering the fact that TRNC universities allocate significant financial resources to their promotional and marketing activities in order to ensure the flow of students to the country due to the epidemic, they have made arrangements in their education fees, and they have given scholarships with their own resources, it is thought that our universities have fulfilled their duty exceedingly.

ii. The fact that all students coming from C category countries, which make up more than 90% of international students in the TRNC, can go through the quarantine process in the university dormitories, will limit the opportunities of both students from other countries in the other category and students who will continue their education by staying in the dormitories after the quarantine period. In addition, it is not possible for any university to accommodate students in their dormitories and to use their limited number of dormitories for quarantine purposes after the decision to apply quarantine to those coming from the countries within the scope of category B with the latest decision.

Having quarantine dormitory buildings in the campus is not applicable given the negative effects it may have on the image of other students, families and the TRNC higher education area in general.

iii. Alternative solutions:

a. Considering the suitability of TRNC tourism facilities, accommodation of students in quarantine centers to be established and financed by the TRNC state throughout the TRNC as of October 2020, the costs incurred are covered by the TRNC State and / or students are requested to contribute at an acceptable level for the said quarantine period,

b. The contribution of the TRNC government per student to the bar facilities provided by universities that can provide accommodation for a limited number of quarantine purposes inside and outside the campus.

c. Providing the necessary support by putting their hands under the responsibility of stakeholders outside the universities who will benefit from the economic added value that is expected to come to the island, in order to create the economic added value expected by the state authorities for students, who are persuaded to receive higher education on the island with significant scholarships and high-level promotional budgets provided by universities.

